Response to July 7 ICE Policy Announcement

Written: July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Agency announced yesterday that it will issue a new policy to expel international students enrolled in online-only educational programs.

Given this impending change in the Student Exchange and Visitors Program (SEVP) and ICE regulations, and out of concern for our international students’ well-being and educational continuity, Washington & Jefferson College will develop options for these students to continue their studies without facing deportation should public health conditions prompt a change in our mode of instruction at any point in the coming academic year.

W&J’s plan for fall semester provides opportunities for all students to study on campus and in-person while at the same time offering students and faculty who need to be away from campus the opportunity to study or teach remotely. Furthermore, we are lobbying our elected officials to demand reconsideration of these cruel and unwarranted policy changes.

