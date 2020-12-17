Retirement Annual Notices and Check-In

Dear TIAA Participants,
As the year is coming to a close, it is a great time to do a retirement check-in.
Employee Retirement Contribution Limits remain the same for 2021.
  • Maximum employee elective deferral limit remains at $19,500
  • Employee catch-up contributions (age 50 or older) remains at $6,500
Please let us know if you have any questions.
Thank you,
Human Resources

