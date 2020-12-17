Retirement Annual Notices and Check-In

Dear TIAA Participants,
As the year is coming to a close, it is a great time to do a retirement check-in.
- How are your contributions being invested?
- Check out the Qualified Default Alternative Investment Annual Notice
- Connect with a TIAA Representative
- Log into your account on the TIAA site to check out your investments
- Is your contact information and beneficiary designation up to date on the TIAA site?
- Do you need to change your employee retirement payroll deduction?
- Complete the Retirement Plan Salary Reduction Form
- Submit your completed form to humanresources@washjeff.edu
- Have you visited the Insights tab on TIAA Microsite for W&J?
- For additional information, review the Summary Annual Report
Employee Retirement Contribution Limits remain the same for 2021.
- Maximum employee elective deferral limit remains at $19,500
- Employee catch-up contributions (age 50 or older) remains at $6,500
Please let us know if you have any questions.
Thank you,
Human Resources