Rising Senior Gets Court Room Experience with Fayette County Courthouse Internship

WASHINGTON (July 9, 2021)—Jeffrey Seabury ’22 is courting the idea of a career in law.

The Washington & Jefferson College political science and psychology double major is spending his summer interning with both the public defender and district attorney’s offices at the Fayette County Courthouse.

Jeffrey found the internship thanks to a unique W&J connection. During the pandemic, he began working as a delivery driver for a pharmacy in his hometown, where he met the owner’s son, Robert Harper ’03, who works for the District Attorney’s office in Fayette County. They bonded over their shared connection to the College, and when Jeffrey shared his aspirations to work in law with Robert and asked if there might be an opportunity to intern with him, Robert was quick to connect Jeffrey with the office.

Through the internship, Jeffrey has had the opportunity to sit in on trials, work with legal files, and gain a strong understanding of the criminal justice system from the lawyer’s bench. He’s also had the opportunity to connect with strong mentors.

“I got some one-on-one time with District Attorney Rich Bower, he gave me some pretty good advice for the path I should take for my future plans as a lawyer, telling me the best way to succeed is to be prepared to put in the hours,” Jeffrey said. “He said the best way to succeed is to help the little guy.”

Jeffrey plans to do just that. Growing up with a sister who is disabled, Jeffrey has witnessed moments when existing systems have disenfranchised those with disabilities, and he would like to be a representative for those who truly need help.

“Everyone deserves to have a voice. People with disabilities don’t have the opportunities given to them that other people do,” Jeffrey said. “I want to offer those people the representation they deserve to have.”

He feels well prepared to take on that path thanks to his time at W&J. Jeffrey cites his advisors, Professor of Political Science Buba Misawa, Ph.D., and Professor of Psychology Lynn Wilson, Ph.D., as supports in his pursuit to find internship opportunities. Other professors have been instrumental in creating an ideal learning environment for Jeffrey—even under non-ideal circumstances.

“Because I have a sister who is immunocompromised, I haven’t been on campus since March 2020,” Jeffrey said. “Even from afar, I felt that sense of community. I thought being away was going to be hard—and it was hard, it was really tough, trying to divide home and work life—but with those small classes on Zoom, I still enjoyed my classes. Professors still take the time to check in and work with you, no matter where you are.”

Jeffrey is excited to return to campus in the fall for his senior year. Following graduation, he plans to attend law school.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pa., is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness, and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY