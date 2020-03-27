Safe laundry practices can help prevent the spread of Coronavirus

As we continue to monitor reports from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and other governmental agencies, we want to share some key information about safe laundry practices! It’s important to maintain these practices whenever you’re using shared laundry facilities, as they stop the spread of many infections and germs, in addition to COVID-19. Check out these tips from our laundry service partner, Hercules Corp.

Safe Laundry Practices

Do not shake dirty laundry

Not shaking out your items will minimize the possibility of dispersing the virus through the air.

Be thorough and launder regularly

Clothing and bedding should be washed on a regular basis to prevent the spread of infection.

Take safety precautions

Wear disposable gloves when handling laundry that could potentially be infected, and keep soiled items away from your body while loading them.

The hotter the better

CDC guidelines recommend drying the fabric on the highest heat setting applicable to destroy the virus, as well as using of the warmest water the fabric allows to further disinfect. Viruses hate heat!

Use the right amount of soap

Too much soap creates excess suds that enable dirt and grime to remain trapped inside the fabric. The right amount of soap will properly clean and will then be completely rinsed from the items. If the fabric allows, use bleach to kill germs.

Clean and disinfect

Clean laundry baskets, carts and hampers as often as possible and use a bag liner, if available. Prior to and after loading the machine, wipe down any knobs, handles, light switches, and other commonly touched surfaces you will interact with. Sanitize your hands afterwards with soap and warm water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.