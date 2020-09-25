Safety Guidelines for Using Athletic Facilities

We need the entire W&J community’s help to provide a safe environment for campus recreation during this semester. Please do your part by following all the guidelines for the indoor athletic facilities at Washington & Jefferson College. Here are the policies we have established in order to comply with state, local, and college guidelines:

By order of the state of Pennsylvania, indoor events and gatherings of more than 25 persons are prohibited. The James David Ross Family Recreation Center is limited to 25 total occupants, including the General Exercise Room.

It is mandatory that users of The James David Ross Family Recreation Center must wear a mask/face covering at all times

Users must bring own equipment to the facility. Please do not leave behind equipment, apparel, shoes, etc., upon your departure from the facility.

We recommend any recreational competition be played outdoors, while still being mindful of social distancing requirements of persons being at least 6 feet apart.

Please limit indoor recreation to skill and drill style exercises which can ensure social distancing requirements of persons being at least 6 feet apart.

If you have concerns about activity that does not comply with these recommendations, please report that activity to Campus & Public Safety (ext. 6032) and/or Director of Athletics Scott McGuinness (smcguinness@washjeff.edu, x3308)