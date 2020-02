Seniors: Stop by G&T’s for W&J’s 6th Annual Day of Giving on Monday, February 17th, from 10 – 1 p.m. to make your senior gift. All gifts made will be matched dollar for dollar, and will be eligible to receive a philanthropy cord for commencement. The Class of 2020’s class gift will support the Give It Forward Together (G.I.F.T.) Emergency Fund. For more information, please visit jayconnected.com/PrezProjects.