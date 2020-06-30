Senior Send-Off: Andrew Donatelli

WASHINGTON, PA (June 30, 2020)–Though our Commencement festivities have been postponed, we’re still excitedly celebrating the Class of 2020 and all of their accomplishments. As they prepare for their next steps following Washington & Jefferson College, several members of the Class of 2020 are sharing their plans with us.

Check out Andrew Donatelli’s video message, and a transcription of his message below.

After graduating from W&J, I plan to go to Germany at the beginning of 2021 to pursue and English teaching assistantship position as part of the Fulbright Program. After completion of my Fulbright, I plan to attend the University of Kentucky where I will be pursuing two master’s degrees: one in German and one in international studies. W&J has definitely been influential in getting me to this stuff in my life. They have allowed me to design my own education and have given me numerous opportunities to become a global citizen. I have pursued two Magellan projects and have done three semesters abroad which have really given me an international perspective and allowed me to practice my language skills. I will definitely miss my connections with the staff and faculty at W&J the most. I have formed some amazing bonds throughout my four years at W&J, and I know these bonds will last for a lifetime.

