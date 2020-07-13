Senior Send-Off: Conor Manning

WASHINGTON, PA (July 13, 2020)–Though our Commencement festivities have been postponed, we’re still excitedly celebrating the Class of 2020 and all of their accomplishments. As they prepare for their next steps following Washington & Jefferson College, several members of the Class of 2020 are sharing their plans with us.

Check out Conor Manning’s video message, and a transcription of his message below.

My name’s Connor Manning, graduating class of 2020. My plans after graduation—I started last month at Luttner Financial Group in downtown Pittsburgh. I really think that my experience at W&J was molded by the professors in the accounting department as well as the finance department. It’s a small group environment which really helped me get to know them and get to know the material better than I think I would anywhere else. I’m also going to miss the football program as well. I think I learned a lot of valuable lessons there that I would never—I would never trade those experiences in. What I’ll miss most about W&J I think is the on-campus community aspect. It’s such a tight-knit community there on campus. Whether it’s seeing your friends or professors or coaches there, it’s just a great environment. I think that’s what I’ll miss most, just seeing everybody every day, but I look forward to the future.

