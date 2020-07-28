Senior Send-Off: Dia Lusk

WASHINGTON, PA (July 13, 2020)–Though our Commencement festivities have been postponed, we’re still excitedly celebrating the Class of 2020 and all of their accomplishments. As they prepare for their next steps following Washington & Jefferson College, several members of the Class of 2020 are sharing their plans with us.

Check out Dia Lusk’s video message, and a transcription of her message below.

Hi, my name is Dia Lusk and I’m a recent graduate from Washington & Jefferson College in the Class of 2020. Since graduation, I’ve started working in admission as an Enrollment Specialist for a school in Pittsburgh. I gained a lot of experience and knowledge during my time at W&J through various internships I’ve held, the Communication Arts department, working in different offices on campus, and the study abroad program. I will miss seeing all of my friends on campus every day, attending classes, and going to clubs and organizations I was part of as well. But it was an amazing four years and I look forward to seeing everyone again—hopefully soon!

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, located in Washington, Pa., is a selective liberal arts college founded in 1781. Committed to providing each of its students with the highest-quality undergraduate education available, W&J offers a traditional arts and sciences curriculum emphasizing interdisciplinary study and independent study work. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY.