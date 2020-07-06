Senior Send-Off: Julie Bush

WASHINGTON, PA (July 6, 2020)–Though our Commencement festivities have been postponed, we’re still excitedly celebrating the Class of 2020 and all of their accomplishments. As they prepare for their next steps following Washington & Jefferson College, several members of the Class of 2020 are sharing their plans with us.

Check out Julie Bush’s video message, and a transcription of her message below.

Hi, I’m Julie Bush and I’m a member of W&J’s Class of 2020. I’m graduating with a double major in Economics and French and a concentration in Financial Economics and I recently accepted a position as a senior human resources assistant at Amazon. I think W&J helped prepare me for this role throughout a number of opportunities, including the HR internship that I had on campus, study abroad, and the Magellan Project. What I’ll miss most about being at W&J is being a member of the track team because I was able to meet some of my best friends on the team and I also had really great coaches who were super supportive of both athletics and academics.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, located in Washington, Pa., is a selective liberal arts college founded in 1781. Committed to providing each of its students with the highest-quality undergraduate education available, W&J offers a traditional arts and sciences curriculum emphasizing interdisciplinary study and independent study work. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY.