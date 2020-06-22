Senior Send-Off: Kat Starr

WASHINGTON, PA (June 22, 2020)–Though our Commencement festivities have been postponed, we’re still excitedly celebrating the Class of 2020 and all of their accomplishments. As they prepare for their next steps following Washington & Jefferson College, several members of the Class of 2020 are sharing their plans with us.

Check out Kat Starr’s video message, and a transcription of her message below.

After graduation, I will be serving with AmeriCorps for a year in Indianapolis. I’m going to be researching the correlation between nutrition and wellness among low income seniors with dementia as well as working to decrease food insecurity among seniors and establish a new memory café in Indiana. W&J prepared me to take this next step because this position really applies what I learned in my economics classes where I learned a lot about food insecurity and poverty. This position also really applies what I learned in my psychology classes, because in my psychology classes I learned the proper way to write surveys and analyze survey data. W&J also gave me a lot ofvolunteer opportunities. Thanks to W&J I was able to volunteer at a dementia care facility near campus, and that experience really gave me a deeper understanding of dementia, which will apply to this position. W&J also gave me the opportunity to complete two Magellans, and those experiences really prepared me to navigate new cities and situations. What I’m going to miss most about W&J is definitely the people. The staff and professors at W&J really went above and beyond for me during my time there and I also made a lot of really meaningful connection with my peers that I’m going to miss a lot.

