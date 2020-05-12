Senior Send-Off: Katie Prevenslik

WASHINGTON, PA (May 11, 2020)–Though our Commencement festivities have been postponed, we’re still excitedly celebrating the Class of 2020 and all of their accomplishments. As they prepare for their next steps following Washington & Jefferson College, several members of the Class of 2020 are sharing their plans with us.

Check out Katie Prevenslik’s video message, and a transcription of her message below.

“This is Katie Prevenslik! I am a senior with the Class of 2020 graduating with a degree in chemistry. After graduation I will be attending the New York University College of Dentistry to obtain my DDS and become a dentist.

W&J really prepared me through this through my liberal arts and scientific education as well as things such as studying abroad, my Maxwell Internship Award and my Magellan.

The thing I’ll miss most about W&J is just being involved in anything possible on campus so Greek life, really involved with my major, and just really feeling like I was a part of the community.“

For more messages from our graduating seniors, check out the W&J news page.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, located in Washington, Pa., is a selective liberal arts college founded in 1781. Committed to providing each of its students with the highest-quality undergraduate education available, W&J offers a traditional arts and sciences curriculum emphasizing interdisciplinary study and independent study work. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY.