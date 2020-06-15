Senior Send-Off: Nate Tang

WASHINGTON, PA (June 15, 2020)–Though our Commencement festivities have been postponed, we’re still excitedly celebrating the Class of 2020 and all of their accomplishments. As they prepare for their next steps following Washington & Jefferson College, several members of the Class of 2020 are sharing their plans with us.

Check out Nate Tang’s video message, and a transcription of his message below.

Hello, my name is Nate Tang, proud member of the Class of 2020. I’m very excited that I get to graduate and move on to the next step of my career, which is attending the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University. Post-Temple, my plan is to practice as a family physician and help military members and members of the impoverished communities surrounding the Philadelphia area.

So how did W&J prepare me for my career as a physician? You know, specifically regarding the next step, medical school, I would say W&J prepared me very well for the rigor that I’m going to encounter in school. One of the biggest complaints, or struggles, rather, of medical students is that they are not used to the volume of information. A lot of them describe it as drinking from a fire hose. I assume that I’ll have a similar experience, but having being prepared and trained with the rigorous curriculum as a neuroscience major that I went through, I definitely feel that I am going to be very well prepared for the amount of information and the way of learning in medical school, so I’m very excited for that.

What will I miss most about W&J? I think the biggest thing is simply going to be the community, the community of professors and the community of students. We are kind of all like one big family and I’m going to miss seeing everybody that I saw, especially since with COVID-19 things kind of came to an abrupt halt and I didn’t know that the last time I saw somebody was perhaps going to be the last time. With that in mind, I would say I look forward to being a proud alumni of the school and representing W&J well at Temple and beyond. Thank you very much!