Senior Send-Off_ Ryan Cerbus

WASHINGTON, PA (May 29, 2020)–Though our Commencement festivities have been postponed, we’re still excitedly celebrating the Class of 2020 and all of their accomplishments. As they prepare for their next steps following Washington & Jefferson College, several members of the Class of 2020 are sharing their plans with us.

Check out Ryan Cerbus’s video message, and a transcription of his message below.

Hi, I’m Ryan Cerbus, I’m an accounting major from the Class of 2020, and after graduation I’ll be staying in the Pittsburgh area and working for Deloitte in their multi state tax practice. W&J’s accounting department and Career Services have really helped me make a smooth transition into my professional career and that started in my freshmen year. They’ve been helping me find different opportunities and I’m very thankful for that. I would say what I miss most about W&J is playing soccer, being with my friends every day, and the daily grind of going to class. It’s been an awesome four years and I can’t wait to see everybody again

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, located in Washington, Pa., is a selective liberal arts college founded in 1781. Committed to providing each of its students with the highest-quality undergraduate education available, W&J offers a traditional arts and sciences curriculum emphasizing interdisciplinary study and independent study work. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY.