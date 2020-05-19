Senior Send-Off: Zachary Platto

WASHINGTON, PA (May 19, 2020)–Though our Commencement festivities have been postponed, we’re still excitedly celebrating the Class of 2020 and all of their accomplishments. As they prepare for their next steps following Washington & Jefferson College, several members of the Class of 2020 are sharing their plans with us.

Check out Zachary Platto’s video message, and a transcription of her message below.

Hi, my name is Zach Platto. I am a graduating senior and I majored in Psychology and minored in music.

My immediate plan following graduation is to be attending an occupational therapy program at the University of Pittsburgh.

W&J has prepared me for this in many ways. First, I did most of my observation hours at Washington Hospital, which is less than a five minute drive away from campus. Next, I participated in the Student Health Coach Program during my junior year. And finally, the Psychology program and the psychology department has allowed me to obtain the majority of my prerequisites needed to apply OT Programs in the first place.

What will I miss the most about W&J is probably the most important question on here, because I will miss a lot of things. Mostly, and I know it’s cliché to say this, the relationship with my professors. When it came down to finding a program for me, I could not have asked for better people to work with. I have professors email me programs across the country. Dr. Harris in the pre-health program informed me about meetings and directed me and edited some of my graduate essays. Career Services was excellent in helping me proofread my essays and showing me around my OT application and getting me ready for my interviews as well.

I’ll also miss a lot of the activities on campus, my own Smash Club included, and a lot of my friends in ATO as well. There’s a lot to miss at W&J and it’s a little unfortunate that senior year was cut so short, [but there are] better and brighter things in the future.