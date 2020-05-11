Senior Send-Offs: Colin Sappenfield

WASHINGTON, PA (May 11, 2020)–Though our Commencement festivities have been postponed, we’re still excitedly celebrating the Class of 2020 and all of their accomplishments. As they prepare for their next steps following Washington & Jefferson College, several members of the Class of 2020 are sharing their plans with us.

Check out Colin Sappenfield’s video message, and a transcription of his message below.

“Hi everybody. My name is Colin Sappenfield and I am a senior at Washington & Jefferson College. My major is business with a minor in Spanish.

My plans after graduation: I have received a full time job at Dedicated Nursing Associates in Delmont, Pennsylvania, at the corporate office as an account executive on the sales team.

I look forward to this opportunity and I think W&J’s helped me get to this opportunity because I’m able to use everything I’ve learned in the classroom as far as my communication skills, my organizational skills, and all the aspects of sales and marketing with my new job.

The thing that I’ll miss the most about Washington & Jefferson is the sense of community and the people that are around me.”

For more messages from our graduating seniors, check out the W&J news page.

