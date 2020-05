It has been a long-standing tradition at the College for a member of the graduating class to speak at the Commencement Ceremony. Addressing your classmates is truly an honor and a highly sought-after opportunity. The Commencement speaker addresses and reflects on their time at W&J, shares stories involving the college community, and typically delivers a charge to the class.

Interested seniors should submit their speeches to Billie Eaves ( beaves@washjeff.edu ) by May 31.