Seniors! Vote for 2020 Outstanding Faculty and Staff Awards!

As a campus tradition, the senior class is asked to acknowledge a faculty and staff member that has enhanced their W&J College experience.

Who would you like to honor? Which faculty and staff members have gone above and beyond for you during your time on campus?

Please take a few minutes to submit your nominations for 2020 Outstanding Faculty and Outstanding Staff Awards. The deadline for receiving the nominations is Friday, March 27 at 5 p.m. Final voting on the top three faculty and staff nominees will take place at the Senior Marketplace on Wednesday, April 1.

This year’s recipients will be honored at the end of the semester and the recipient of the Class of 2020 Outstanding Faculty Award will deliver the welcome address at Matriculation to the class of 2024.

Please click here to vote!

Thank you!

The EMBARK Senior Year Experience Committee