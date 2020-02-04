Service Saturdays: City Mission Warehouse Sale

This semester the Office of Community Engagement is kicking off a new service program, Service Saturdays! On one Saturday per month, W&J students will go out into the community, and assist with a variety of poverty based volunteer projects! February’s Service Saturday will take place at the City Mission Warehouse Sale. City Mission provides food, shelter, case management, counseling, and other programming to address hunger and homelessness. The City Mission Warehouse sale is open to all community members, and gives people the opportunity purchase clothing and other home goods at considerably low prices.