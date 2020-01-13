Sorority Recruitment Registration Closes Friday, Jan. 31 at 12 p.m.

Join one of the four amazing sororities on campus and become part of the Panhellenic community. These organizations offer great opportunities with leadership, service, philanthropy and academics, while gaining so many amazing new sisters. Academics are a top priority for sorority women, with the all-sorority GPA being a 3.28. In addition to academics, our sororities also support important philanthropic endeavors including Literacy Initiatives, CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for foster children), Kappa Kappa Gamma Foundation, Delta Gamma Foundation, and more. If you want to become involved, meet new people, gain 50+ sisters and grow as a leader, you should sign-up for sorority recruitment here! Recruitment is Feb. 5 through Feb. 9.