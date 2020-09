Cocinando Ensaladilla Rusa (Spanish potato salad)

Join Profesora Alpañés on Monday, October 5th to learn how to make Ensaladilla Rusa, this very famous dish from Spain!

Ask your Spanish professor for extra credit.

The recipe will be explained for students of ALL Spanish levels!

Time: Monday Oct 5, 2020 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://washjeff-edu.zoom.us/j/95550783210?pwd=VkErUm5HSDVteWhlSEx5R3U4ZTFHQT09

Meeting ID: 955 5078 3210

Passcode: 0c=D4v