Spring Break Student Service Hours

Spring Break 2020 will take place from March 6-March 15. During this time, student service hours will be adjusted to accommodate a Spring Break schedule. Listed below are locations with adjusted schedules; locations not listed will be functioning with normal service hours. Normal service hours for locations with an adjusted schedule will resume on March 16.

The following schedules will be active during Spring Break:

Clark Family Library

Friday, March 6: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday-Sunday, March 7-8: Closed

Monday-Friday, March 9-13: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday, March 14: Closed

Sunday, March 15 : 6:00 pm – 2:00 am

Henry Memorial Pool

Saturday, March 7-Sunday, March 15: Closed

Health and Counseling Center

Health Center

The Health Center will be closed Monday, March 9, and Friday, March 13; the center will be open its normal hours of 9-5 p.m. for the rest of break. As always, when the Health Center is closed, students should go directly to MedExpress Urgent care or call CPS for a ride if needed.

Counseling Center

The Counseling Center will be open all week with normal hours, but condensed staffing. Our Urgent Care hour is 3-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and a staff member will be available after hours for psychological emergencies. They can be reached by calling CPS and asking to speak to the Psychologist on Call.

Transportation Shuttles

There are no Pittsburgh Pipeline shuttles during spring break (March 7 & 14)

There are no Rush Shopping shuttles during the break as well (March 10,11)

Both shuttle services will resume following spring break.

This post will be updated as more schedules are made available.