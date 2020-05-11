Spring Pass/Withdraw grade form opens May 15

The 2020 Spring Pass/Withdraw grade form will open on Friday, May 15 at 5:00 PM and will be available until Friday, May 22 at 5:00 PM on Qualtrics.

Adjustments to College-wide policies regarding grading options for courses taken during Spring 2020 are below

After the posting of final course grades, you will have seven calendar days in which to elect to convert any passing letter grade to a grade of P (pass). The deadline to request P/W conversion is Friday, May 22 at 5:00 PM.

During that same period, you may also elect to withdraw (W) from any course in which you have not earned a passing grade, except that as always, you may not withdraw from any course to avoid the penalties of academic misconduct. (Course withdrawals earlier in the semester will also continue to be permitted under the ordinary terms described in the Catalog.)

P or W courses will not be calculated into your GPA.

P courses may be used to satisfy applicable breadth requirements and requirements for majors, minors, or other courses of study such as concentrations and emphases. Please note that this exception to any ordinary rules regarding non-letter-graded courses applies to courses taken Spring 2020 only.

P courses taken this semester will not count toward the limit of two satisfactory/unsatisfactory (S/U) courses that you are permitted to count toward your degree.

Students considering electing Pass grading (P) or withdrawing (W) from a course may find the information below to be helpful.

GRADUATE/PROFESSIONAL PROGRAMS

All students should exercise caution when converting grades in areas of study they wish to pursue further, especially if they plan to pursue related graduate training or professional opportunities.

DEAN’S LIST AND ALPHA/BETA SCHOLAR STATUS

Students may elect one P or W in Spring 2020 and remain eligible for the Dean’s List and for Alpha/Beta Scholar status.

FINANCIAL AID

Generally, eligibility for W&J, state, and federal financial aid will not be affected by the election of P because grades of P are not calculated into the GPA. Federal aid, including military educational benefits for veterans, will also be unaffected by the election of a grade of P. We expect that ROTC scholarships will follow the same rules, but ROTC students should confirm as information is released by program administrators.

Withdrawals may affect financial aid eligibility. While grades of W are not calculated into the GPA, withdrawals do count against Satisfactory Academic Progress. To maintain Satisfactory Academic Progress and continue to qualify for W&J, state, and federal aid, students must have passed 75% of the total courses they have registered for throughout their time at W&J. All courses in which a student has enrolled (except those dropped during the add/drop period), including courses from which a student has withdrawn (W) and courses with grades of F and U, are included in this calculation.

Veterans’ benefits may also be affected by withdrawals; the VA does not typically remunerate for courses from which a student has withdrawn, but is currently extending flexibility for withdrawals attributed to the pandemic.

INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS’ VISA STATUS

Withdrawals can result in changes to visa status. F-1 visa-holding students must remain enrolled in a full-time courseload (three academic courses) to ensure the validity of their visa and their legal status within the U.S.

EXCHANGE PROGRAMS

Some exchange partners require letter grades, while others will accept grades of P. Exchange students should confirm their institutions’ instructions with Dana Poole.

ATHLETICS

Withdrawals may affect eligibility, but grades of P will not affect eligibility. The NCAA does not require letter grades for student-athletes to maintain eligibility for sports; as always, students must remain enrolled full-time and in good academic standing (not on Academic Probation) in order to remain eligible to play.