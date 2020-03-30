Staff Blog: Coping and Mental Health during the Pandemic

Coping and Mental Health during the Pandemic: Acceptance & Self-Compassion

Dr. Thomas Lindquist, PsyD

W & J Staff Psychologist

Recognizing and acknowledging the impact of the pandemic on our psychological self is essential to coping with stress and maintaining calm in our relationships.

Coping with the ongoing stress and uncertainty of today can lead to a number of symptoms that can impact our daily functioning and relationships. It is important to recognize and acknowledge such symptoms and work to take an accepting approach to ourselves and our loved ones. We are all going to be at least “a little off.”

Common reactions you might experience to varying degrees include:

Difficulty making decisions or concentrating

Feeling numb or emotionally detached

Reoccurring thoughts about the pandemic

Intrusive thoughts involving worst-case scenarios

Derealization or a sense that you are living a dream or movie

Irritability or anger

Grief about what is being missed or lost

Loss of control and disconnection

Feelings of powerlessness or helplessness

Sudden or unexpected waves of emotion

Sadness or depressed mood

Difficulty sleeping or falling asleep

Increased alcohol or drug use

It is helpful to recognize if you are experiencing these reactions and realize that you are not alone. It is likely that most people are experiencing at least some of these reactions to varying degrees. In addition to acknowledging and accepting your reactions, there are some things you can do that can be helpful:

Ask for support and talk about how you are feeling

Find others who can provide empathy, rather than problem-solving or giving advice

Practice self-compassion and give yourself time to adjust to the many changes that continue to occur daily

Focus on the present moment and practice mindfulness throughout the day

Take it one-day-at-a-time or one-hour-at-a-time

Do things to take care of yourself and find time to exercise or get outside

Look into a new interest or take time to do things you enjoy

Engage in the arts by creating art and playing or listening to music

Incorporate elements of your previous routine when possible; such as taking a morning shower, getting dressed for work, eating a particular weekday breakfast, or exercising at a certain time of day

Take time to imagine what life will be like when we are able to spend time together again; imagine yourself going to a move, eating out with friends, or shopping in your favorite stores

Seek professional support through online counseling. Many therapists and psychologists have moved online. Some may even offer reduced fee sessions or pro-bono counseling services for first-line medical professionals and busy workers in life-sustaining industries.

Social support is key. We are social creatures and our mental health is largely connected to a sense of social connection and social interest. Be creative with technology and use online video chats to connect:

Start a support group amongst your friends

Screen-share a movie together with family or friends

Begin an online chat or group text message with your close friends

Have an online social hour and share a glass of wine together

Share jokes via text

Think about what skills you can share with others online

In review, it will be helpful to acknowledge your reactions, practice acceptance and patience, and creatively engage in self-care and social connection. There is a lot happening in our world today and nobody can be expected to handle it perfectly. Show yourself the same compassion you would show your best friend, your grandmother, or your own small child.