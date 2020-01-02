Student Accounts Migrated to Office 365

Information and Technology Services has migrated all student accounts from Google/G Suite to Office 365. This change impacts students in their sophomore, junior, and senior years. First Year students are not affected by this update.

There are a few important points to keep in mind:

As noted in prior email messages to students, old email will be automatically transferred to your new inbox. It may take several days for all of your pre-existing email to transfer.

If you wish to copy your saved Google Documents files or other files to your new Microsoft Office OneDrive, please see this helpful link for instructions.

Several drop-in workshops will be offered over the coming weeks at the following dates and times:

Wednesday, January 8: 11:30am-12:30pm, Technology Center 118

Tuesday, January 14: 1:30pm-2:30pm, Technology Center 103A

Thursday, January 23: 10:00am-11:am, Technology Center 118

Monday, January 27: 9:30-10:30, Library Classroom

Friday, February 7: 12:00pm-1:00pm, Technology Center 103A

The ITS HelpDesk will be open during regular business hours on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3. The HelpDesk will also be open on Saturday, Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Sunday, Jan. 5 from 1p.m. until 9 p.m. Please contact the ITS HelpDesk at 724-223-6022 for answers to any questions you may have concerning this upgrade, or any other issues you may be experiencing. The HelpDesk is located in Technology Center room 121.

Thank you for your patience as we continue to upgrade and improve our technology services. If you have additional questions, please visit support.washjeff.edu

Thank you,

Office of Information & Technology Services