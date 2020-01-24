Student Engagement Awards Nomination Open

This year marks W&J’s 4th annual Student Engagement Awards. This celebratory event is designed to recognize outstanding student contributions to developing and promoting community at W&J. Categories of awards span aspects of student leadership, inclusion, programming, and community engagement. Nominations are welcome from faculty, staff and students, and are due by March 1 at 5 p.m. Events from 3/01/2019-3/01/2020 will be considered for annual event recognition. The nomination form can be found here.

Please direct any questions to Coordinator of Fraternity and Sorority Life, Kaitlyn Bamrick, at kbamrick@washjeff.edu.