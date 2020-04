The health of our W&J community remains a top priority. The current situation has raised many questions and we in Student Health and Counseling Services have tried to answer many of these on the W&J homepage and the Student Health and Counseling Services site. In an effort to provide you with additional opportunity to address issues, Student Health Services will be available for drop in discussion every Friday from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Please join staff Nurse Heidi Ryan on Zoom.