When you come to W&J, you aren’t just getting a world class education; you’re forging connections with lifelong friends and discovering all the ways you can make your mark on the world. Our student clubs and organizations help you do just that.
Our clubs give you a place to connect with people who share your interests, become a leader, and have fun. There’s no shortage of ways for you to get involved!
All
- All
- Academic
- Advocacy
- Arts & Music
- Greek
- Other
- Political
- Service & Volunteer
- Spiritual
- Sports & Fitness
Active Minds
Active Minds strives to change the conversation about mental health by reducing stigma and increasing awareness.
Advocates for Sexual Assault Prevention (ASAP)
Our mission in ASAP is to provide information about the prevalence and harm of rape culture and sexual assault on college campuses nationwide and to provide resources and support to survivors.
Alpha Phi Omega (APO)
Alpha Phi Omega is a national service fraternity that provides its members the opportunity to develop leadership skills as they volunteer on their campus and in their community.
Alpha Psi Omega/The Student Theatre Company
The purpose of Washington & Jefferson College’s Student Theatre Company and Theatre Honor Society is to increase interest and awareness of the theatrical arts. Through various events during the academic year, they help give students the opportunity to act, write, direct, watch, and participate in this art form.
Alpha Tau Omega
The mission of ATO is to create a brotherhood that focuses on leadership, success and forming bonds with one another that last a lifetime. ATO carries out philanthropic events that impact the W&J community and the surrounding community. ATO seeks to follow the ideals of their creed and their history and are focused on continuing the tradition for the greater good.
Asian Culture Association
The mission of ACA is to help Asian students thrive at W&J and to introduce aspects of Asia’s cultures to the W&J community.
#WJClubs on Instagram
We Want YOU to be apart of our #WJClubs community!
Ready to carve your place at W&J? Get in touch with our Office of Student Engagement to learn more and get started on your W&J journey!