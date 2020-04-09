Student Support Circle starting

The Student Support Circle is a forum for W&J students who are interested in talking with other students about how they are doing this week. Discussions will be led by Dr. Shelly Lear, Director of the Counseling Service. Topics will include weekly highs and lows, coping strategies, things we’ve learned, helpful tips for mental health, academic success, and personal mental health coping in a time of extended isolation. We’ll also discuss any other topics that students might find useful, including humor, gratitude, and a closing brief meditation. All W&J students are welcome, and you don’t need to register in advance — you can just drop in at 11 am on Thursdays via the Zoom link. W&J alums have volunteered to join us as well. See you there any week you want to talk.”

