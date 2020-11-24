Students: Complete a Branding Survey for a Chance to Win a Gift Card

The W&J College Office of Communication & Marketing has engaged Hanover Research to conduct an online brand research survey. The purpose of the study is to gain insight and perspective into three proposed brand creative platforms that best reflect the W&J College new brand strategy and positively positions W&J. We are also asking you to participate in this short survey. The first 200 students to participate will receive a $5 gift card.

Hanover will email a link to the survey to your campus email on December 1. The survey will be open until December 15. Thank you in advance for your participation.