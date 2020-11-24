Students: Complete a Branding Survey for a Chance to Win a Gift Card

Created: November 24, 2020
Last Updated: November 24, 2020

Category:

Tagged:

The W&J College Office of Communication & Marketing has engaged Hanover Research to conduct an online brand research survey. The purpose of the study is to gain insight and perspective into three proposed brand creative platforms that best reflect the W&J College new brand strategy and positively positions W&J. We are also asking you to participate in this short survey. The first 200 students to participate will receive a $5 gift card.

Hanover will email a link to the survey to your campus email on December 1. The survey will be open until December 15. Thank you in advance for your participation.

Related Articles

Retirement Virtual Session and New Benefit Plan Virtual Sessions

Retirement Virtual Session and New Benefit Plan Virtual Sessions

November 20, 2020
Brandon Marcucci '21 stands among trees in the Allegheny National Forest with gear to measure tree plots.

Meeting a Mentor: Brandon Marcucci ’21 finds opportunities through professor connection

November 18, 2020
Welcome New W&J Parents – Spring

Welcome New W&J Parents – Spring

November 17, 2020