Students: Fall Opt-In Housing Process

Dear Students,

As outlined by Dean Eva and President Knapp, you will have three options for instruction and living this fall. Please carefully read the details below to determine which option is best for you.

1. Remote Learning – No Action Needed

You a considered a remote learner unless you are approved for commuter status or opt-in and are approved for campus housing. If you are a remote learner, you will not have access to campus buildings and in-person resources during this period. You will have access to all virtual resources.

If you have previously applied for a housing exemption, you are automatically considered a remote learner.

Confirmation of your status will be sent to your W&J email at the end of the day Wednesday, August 12.

2. On-Campus Housing – You Must Apply and be Approved to Have Housing for the Fall

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the College is modifying housing operations for the Fall 2020 semester. All students, with the exception of approved commuters, will be classified as remote learners unless approved for housing by the Office of Residence Life. Approved students will be assigned new rooms by the Office of Residence Life. All housing will be in single rooms with a maximum of four (4) students sharing a bathroom area. Students will be tested with a PCR test upon arrival and required to quarantine upon arrival for 10 days in their room.

To qualify for housing, the petition below must be completed in its entirety and approved by the Office of Residence Life. This modified housing model is for the Fall 2020 semester only. At this time, the College plans to resume normal operations and be fully residential in the Spring. For the Spring, students would move to their originally assigned rooms. Pending new developments in the COVID-19 outbreak, this is subject to change.

Applications must be received by Monday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. to be considered. Any students who do not submit an application will not be considered for on-campus housing.

Petition Process

Interested students must submit this petition and provide a statement listing all pertinent reasons for the request. The Office of Residence Life will evaluate each petition and render a decision. Students are notified of the decision via W&J email by Office of Residence Life. As housing will be limited to single rooms for safety, there are only a limited number of available spaces. Rooms will be assigned by Residence Life on a first-come, first-served basis. Priority will be given to students with a prominent need to be on campus as well as new students. Original Fall semester housing assignments will be voided and a new placement will be made by the Office of Residence Life. If space runs out, students will be placed on a waitlist and given a room once a space opens.

Conditions of On-Campus Housing

Approved students will be required to sign the Pledge to Promote Safety, which will indicate agreement to follow guidelines for safety. Before opting in, it is imperative that each student understand the conditions and expectations of living on campus this fall.

Students will:

Live in a single room with A/C, assigned by Residence Life ($3,894 per semester)

Subscribe in a 19 meal plan ($2,742 for semester)

Move in following a schedule provided by Residence Life

Participate in PCR testing upon arrival

Adhere to a 10 day quarantine (meals will be provided)

Participate in courses virtually while in quarantine at the start of the semester and at other times, if applicable. All classes will be virtual for the first 2 weeks in consideration of our students who will quarantine; starting Sept. 7, classes will be offered either in person, Jayflex or virtual, depending on the teaching modality of the course.

Complete daily screenings before attending class, work and/or leaving ones room

Not host guests (including non-W&J community members; W&J students who are not in residence are considered guests)

Agree to quarantine if travel away from campus involves an overnight stay

Follow the guidelines as outlined in the Pledge to Promote Safety (details below)

Adhere to policies as outlined in the Addendum to the Student Handbook (details below)

Petition for On-Campus Housing

Confirmation of your status will be sent to your W&J email at the end of the day Wednesday, August 12.

Move-in Adjustments

Move-in will now be the weekend of Aug. 22 and 23. Specific move-in times will be assigned by the Office of Residence Life. Students will be required to move-in during a 2-hour window and are allowed to bring up to two (2) guests to assist with move-in. At the end of the 2-hour window, the guest(s) cannot be in the Residence Halls.

3. Commuter Status

If you live with your family and fall within commuting distance of the College, you are welcome to apply for commuter status for the fall semester at the link below. You will be placed back into your original room assignment for the Spring semester. Those students who are already approved commuters so not need to re-apply.

As a commuter, you will be able to attend class on campus and enter the library, but you will not be permitted into the residence halls. In addition, resources such as the Eaton Fitness Center and the commuter lounge will not be open to you. Grab and go dining options will be available, but dine-in service will not be available. While on campus, commuter students also must follow all safety protocols such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing as outlined in the Pledge to Promote Safety and COVID-19 Student Safety Policies and Guide.

Petition for Commuter Status

Students who rent an apartment off-campus are not eligible for commuter status.

Pledge to Promote Safety

Fall 2020 presents some unique challenges and opportunities. To be successful, it will be imperative that we dedicate ourselves to making choices that support safety, so that we can continue to be in a community and to do so in the safest, most respectful way possible. To that end, each W&J community member is to sign the Pledge to Promote Safety to affirm each individual’s commitment to engage in practices adopted to ensure safe practices.

You are required to review and sign the pledge before you can return to campus or live in campus housing.

Sign the Pledge

COVID-19 Student Safety Policies and Guide

An Addendum to the Student Handbook was created in relation to new policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose of this Addendum is to provide guidance to all students in navigating the fall semester during the unprecedented situation. This Addendum contains policies and recommendations that each student is expected to follow. These policies have been developed in accordance with state and local laws as well as medical professional recommendations. Any policies that are outlined take precedence over other policies you may find on campus. If you have questions or notice disparities that you would like more clarification on please be sure to contact the Office of Community Standards and Support Services at jzlockie@washjeff.edu or 724-531-6868.

Please review the Addendum at the link below.

COVID-19 Student Safety Policies and Guide (PDF)

If you have any questions, please contact us at reslife@washjeff.edu.

Thank you,

The Office of Residence Life