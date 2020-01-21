This February is the first annual I <3 Study Abroad Month, when we will celebrate all things study abroad! Don’t miss our 2020 Global Photo Contest winning submissions displayed in the library, keep an eye out for internationally themed coffee times in the library and find our hearts placed around campus and filled with candy and study abroad information. Do you want to get involved? We welcome your suggestions! Contact dpoole@washjeff.edu if you want to volunteer.

Learn more about available programs and scholarships, then schedule an advising appointment and plan for your semester abroad! Apply by March 1st for fall 2020!

We’re located in the Hub. Our office hours are 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.