Symposium on Democracy Includes Visiting Fulbright Fellows

The social, political, and religious aspects of democracy are the focus of two Fulbright Fellows visiting Washington & Jefferson College this week as part of the College’s third annual Symposium on Democracy.

James Arvanitakis, Ph.D. is the Milward L. Simpson Visiting Professor at the University of Wyoming, and the Pro Vice Chancellor (Research and Graduate Studies) at Western Sydney University. Mohamed Nawab Bin Mohamed Osman, Ph.D. is an Assistant Professor with the Malaysia Program at RSIS. Both presented talks during breakout session as part of Monday’s Symposium.

Arvanitakis’s talk, “The Future of Democracy in America and Around the World,” focused on the social and political trends that are dividing the American people despite the resiliency of contemporary democracy, while Nawab looked at examples of religious nationalism from Asia and the Middle East as it relates to the crisis of democracy in his talk, “The Rise of Religious Nationalism and the Crisis of Democracy.”

Both Fellows will be on campus throughout the week to attend classes, talk with students, and attend local historic sites.

W&J is proud to be named a top producer of Fulbright Students for the 2019-2020 year. The College also received this designation in 2016-2017, and 2017-2018.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, located in Washington, Pa., is a selective liberal arts college founded in 1781. Committed to providing each of its students with the highest-quality undergraduate education available, W&J offers a traditional arts and sciences curriculum emphasizing interdisciplinary study and independent study work. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY.