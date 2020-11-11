Thanking Our Veterans

Dear W&J Community,

Today is Veterans Day, and I know I speak for everyone in expressing our gratitude to those among us who have served our nation in the armed forces. For well over two centuries, W&J students, faculty, staff and alumni have answered the call of duty to safeguard our freedoms.

It was on this day 102 years ago that the armistice was signed to end hostilities in World War I. Thereafter, November 11 was celebrated annually as Armistice Day until 1954 when President Eisenhower signed legislation changing the name to Veterans Day – a time to honor of all who have served.

It is a privilege to offer our collective thanks to all of W&J’s veterans and active-duty service members.

John

John C. Knapp, Ph.D.

President and Professor