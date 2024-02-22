The 3 Redneck Tenors to perform Feb. 23 at Olin Fine Arts Center

WASHINGTON, PA (February 22, 2024) – The Olin Art Series will present The 3 Redneck Tenors Friday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. in the Olin Fine Arts Theater.

Tickets are required and will be available at the door. The cost is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (60+), W&J alumni and non-W&J students, and $7 for children 12 and under.

W&J students, faculty and staff may request two complimentary tickets.

The 3 Redneck Tenors are comprised of classically trained veteran artists Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson and Grace Lord and offer a one-of-a-kind performance that has been described as the “Blue Collar Comedy Tour to Carnegie Hall.”

Their act blends humor with impressive vocal performances, showcasing their talent and versatility on stage. Audiences can expect a range of musical styles, including country, Broadway, classical, and more.

The group was a finalist in Season 2 of “America’s Got Talent.”

For more information, call 724-223-OLIN (6546) or visit wjfinearts.org.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pennsylvania, is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu or call 888-W-AND-JAY.