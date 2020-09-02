Remember this version of the website seen at the right? If you've been in our community for a while, you've probably remember this and many other previous versions of the website. The newest and best version of washjeff.edu arrived last year around this same time. In the Fall of 2019, under the guidance of Kelly Kimberland, we embarked on an ambitious digital project. We pivoted technologies and rebuilt the entire website in WordPress in a matter of weeks. As a result of this effort, we gained today's website that is completely owned by the College, using open source technologies, and set up with the goals of allowing:

broader community access to contribute content

changes to happen more quickly

flexibility and control in managing content

greater insight into visitor behavior

It's through that last point that I want to share some insights with you. We now have a full year of data. Before we take a quick journey on some of the data highlights, let's first look at the timeline of major events over the past year. Swipe down or use the arrows to the left to start the show.