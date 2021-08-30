Created: August 30, 2021  |  Last Updated: August 30, 2021  |  Category: ,   |  Tagged:

“The Right Education of Youth”

When the minutes for the first meeting of The Washington College were being taken, the founders could hardly have envisioned that their work would leave a centuries-long legacy.

What they did have was the prudence to realize that education was needed to make the recently founded country a success.

The notes of the act to form The Washington College and establish its trustees open with: “Whereas the happiness and prosperity of every community under the direction and government of Divine Providence depends much on the right education of youth, who must succeed in the important offices of society; and the most exalted nations have acquired their preeminence by the virtuous principles and liberal instilled into the minds of the rising generation…”

The notes regarding the formation of “an Academy or Public School” granted 5,000 acres were taken in 1781 in Philadelphia with the approval of the Senate and House of Representatives of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The next meeting was held in Washington, and The Washington College was established in September 1781 “for the education of youth in the learned and foreign languages, the useful arts, sciences, and literature…as it is likely to promote the real welfare of this state, and especially the Western thereof…”

Today these original notes live on, bound in a large book and preserved in the Learned T. Bulman ’48 Historic Archives and Museum.

Commencement Conventions Continue

Washington College and Jefferson College diplomas

This diploma from Washington College was issued to Johannem A. Wills in 1837. The document is written entirely in Latin, a tradition that continues today at W&J (though in recent years an English version has also been issued). Signatures of professors can be found in the bottom corner, to the right of the silk ribbon, and signatures from some of his 19 classmates can be found on the rear of the document.

A signed blank diploma from Jefferson College in Canonsburg, also in Latin, dates from the year 1800.

Looking to the past with John McMillan

Items belonging to one of W&J’s founding fathers

Some of the earliest items in the archives belong to one of Washington College’s founding fathers, John McMillan. The archives is home to a silver frame pair of glasses, a pewter mush spoon with the year 1776 engraved on it, and brass medicine or money scales, all donated by Elizabeth McMillan McDowell of Canonsburg.

About the Learned T. Bulman ’48 Historic Archives and Museum

The Learned T. Bulman ’48 Historic Archives and Museum can be found in the basement of the Clark Family Library. The library’s renovation in 2018-19 included significant upgrades in storage from the previous facility, allowing greater preservation of and access to the College’s centuries of historical materials.

The archives serves as the collective memory of Washington & Jefferson College, from the inception of John McMillan, Thaddeus Dod, and John Smith’s log cabin schools in 1781 to the present. It is the official repository for the College’s permanent records and gathers documents, photographs, moving images, audio, small-scale publications and other original materials from all aspects of campus life. In addition to College-related materials, the Local Heritage Collection collects diaries, land deeds, ledgers, legal documents, letters, maps, and other original local history items from the Washington area not directly related to W&J.

Kelly Helm, MLIS, MA, serves as the archivist, with assistance from student workers. The work of the archives ranges from assisting professors and classes with College research, providing reference information to staff and alumni, working with off-campus researchers and local historical organizations, and preserving the historical documents and artifacts of the College for future generations of Presidents.

FEATURE

W&J’s Space Pioneers

Patrick McCormick ’62, Ph.D. – Physicist and retired principal investigator of NASA’s SAGE (Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment) research program; endowed professor and co-director of Hampton University’s Center for Atmospheric Sciences Neal Pellis ’66, Ph.D. – NASA research scientist, retired; studied the effects of long-duration, extreme-environment space exploration on biological systems at the cellular and molecular levels; named on several U.S. patents relating to ex vivo-derived, mineralized, three-dimensional bone constructs Allan Tylka ’77 – Astrophysicist…

Default Image

FEATURE

Presidents in Space: W&J’s history with NASA and beyond

By Daniel Bates W&J-educated physicists, neuroscientists, and even business administrators are making a significant impact on the country’s resurging space exploration – and life on Earth. Somewhere roughly 265 miles out in space and traveling more than 17,000 miles per hour, the International Space Station (ISS) is passing once again over the earth. Alongside the astronauts inside are advanced scientific instruments and experiments that measure the earth’s health and future—and some with Washington & Jefferson…

FEATURE

Founded Here: W&J’s new brand strategy looks to the future while honoring the past 

In 2018, W&J began work on a strategic plan to move the College forward, creating a responsive educational path for Generation Z and the generations that follow. College leadership, the Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, and students worked together to produce a comprehensive plan to ensure W&J’s continued competitiveness in the higher education market as a premier liberal arts institution. The plan reaffirms W&J’s promise to provide a highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience,…

FEATURE

The Life of Walter Cooper ’50, Ph.D.

Walter Cooper ’50, Ph.D., has spent a lifetime championing science, education and civil rights in the lab, in the halls of academia, on the field, and in city neighborhoods. His contributions to his community are many, as are his distinguished accomplishments and honors. Below are just some of the highlights of his decades of work. Graduates from Clairton High School, Clairton, Pa., in 1946. Named All-Monongahela Valley in football. Earns full academic as well as…

