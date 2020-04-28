Thriving Together: W&J Student Organizations Maintain Community Ties with Virtual Resources

A student signs up for a club as student organizations and clubs hosted tables at the Involvement Expo August 29, 2019 at Washington & Jefferson College.

WASHINGTON, PA (April 28, 2020)—It’s easy to feel disconnected from our communities and routines during quarantine and social distancing. At Washington & Jefferson College (W&J), though, connection is always on the minds of our faculty, staff, and students, and this community goes the extra mile to take care of each other.

Many of W&J’s student clubs and organizations are continuing to meet or offer resources and entertainment to their peers during our remote learning period.

Continuing to meet is about providing a place to feel safe for groups like W&J’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA), who are staying connected through a group on the social media application Discord.

“The GSA's core objective is to create a safe environment for LGBTQ+ students on our campus through meetings, programming, and activism. However, during the remote learning period, we understand that many of our members might be forced into living situations where they cannot fully or safely express their identities,” said GSA President Alex York ’20. “We think our organization's work is essential during this crisis, as it not only helps our members fight off feelings of isolation, but also allows them the space to be themselves that they might be lacking right now.”

For others, health and wellness are a prime focus. During the quarantine period, many students are looking for ways to stay active even when they can’t go to a gym or fitness center. Lucy Elkin ’20 is here to support those students through Vinyasa Yoga club, which she founded as a freshman in 2016. Every week, Lucy uploads a new Yoga flow to her YouTube channel and sends weekly emails to club members and others with tips for positivity and mental wellness.

“I think it was important to keep providing people with an outlet to exercise, breathe, find some calm, and do something fun during this strange time,” Lucy said. “So far I have gotten really good feedback on my videos and messages. A few professors have thanked me and use the material for their own yoga practice, and I have had various students thank me or ask to be added to the weekly email list if they weren’t already.”

And for all the groups, providing an outlet for entertainment and connection is the primary goal. Jarret McCracken ’21, a Vice President of W&J’s Super Smash Bros. Club, said it best.

“The remote instruction period is new to all of us and it has been very stress-inducing for a lot of people. We formed this club for a sense of community and to combat student stress. In a time where we have to social isolate, we can still enjoy the company of friends through online platforms,” he said. “We hope that everyone stays safe, and if they need to relax for a bit, there is an open line of communication between our members, so they can connect with each other and play games on their schedule. In times like this, that connection is extremely important, and we look forward to continuing to help our members alleviate stress.”

Want to see more examples of how clubs are staying connected during our remote learning period? Check out the photo gallery below!

Active Minds: Active Minds has an important goal: challenge stigmas connected to mental illnesses, especially on college campuses. The club offers information for students to learn healthy coping mechanisms, positive thinking, understanding that it is ok not to be ok, and that you are not alone. Active Minds is offering emails that include information related to mental illnesses as we would discuss in our normal club meetings.
Coloring Club: Coloring Club provides a stress relief outlet for students in the form of a childhood-favorite activity: coloring! Coloring Club will release content weekly on its Instagram page, including W&J-themed coloring pages. Students can interact with the club and each other through polls and potential contests.
Super Smash Bros. Club: Super Smash Bros. Club is using two different online platforms to stay connected: a Discord server for members in Super Smash Club to voice chat and instant message with other members and Super Smash Bros Ultimate on Nintendo’s online platform. Ultimate’s built in online service to create the “arena ID”. The arena ID is entered by the player using in game prompts then they can the battle other members online. The person with the best internet connection “makes a room” and then they will post the ID number generated by the game in the discord sever. From there, the club sends out a mass email to remind all members that they can join in.
Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA): The Gender and Sexuality alliance seeks to provide a safe space for LGBTQ+ students at W&J through meetings, programming, and activism. GSA is staying connected through digital chat platform Discord, allowing community members to stay in touch outside of meeting times through text channels dedicated to general discussion. There’s even a dedicated channel for sharing photos of pets! W&J community members, including students, staff, and faculty, can join at https://discord.gg/f3SPybs. To join, members will just need to download Discord to their computer or mobile device and create an account.
Vinyasa Yoga Club: Club president Lucy Elkin posts weekly 30-45 minute Vinyasa flows on YouTube and sends them via email to the club, professors, family members, and friends. Lucy also sends out weekly emails of positivity to the same group. These emails can include anything from positive quotes, to fun recipes and movie recommendations, to lift members’ spirits during the week.
Interfaith Leadership Club: Interfaith Leadership club connects students from all faith backgrounds and invites them to share their experience and perspectives with others. The club is continuing to connect through Microsoft Teams and GroupMe to maintain their connection during this time and offer support to its members.

This article is part of Thriving Together, a series of articles and videos showcasing the ways in which W&J community members are here for each other during this unprecedented time. Read other articles in the series in the W&J News Section.

