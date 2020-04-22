Thriving Together: W&J’s Kappa Kappa Gamma Employs Virtual Philanthropy with Tik Tok for Glock 

WASHINGTON, PA (April 22, 2020)—While the COVID-19 Pandemic has disrupted many schedules and in-person gatherings, the women of Washington & Jefferson College’s chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma have not let it stop one of their most valued traditions: giving back.

To continue the sorority’s philanthropy raising funds for The Glock Foundation, Kappa Kappa Gamma has launched a virtual competition they’ve dubbed Tik Tok for Glock, which encourages participants to make a donation and submit a short video via the Tik Tok app with the hashtag “#TikTokForGlock. Members of the W&J community are asked to add an additional #WJCollege tag to increase community connections. Donations without video submissions are also being accepted.

After the competition’s June 1 deadline, the women of Kappa Kappa Gamma will judge all submissions and award four prizes to the top videos. First place earns a $200 visa gift card; second place, a $100 visa gift card; and third place, a $50 visa gift card. There is also a $100 prize for the best submission from W&J.

The competition has helped the women connect with their peers on Tik Tok, and planning has given them a common goal as they stay connected to each other.

“Normally on average our philanthropy committee only has five people, but we extended it out to anyone who wanted to participate. In total there’s 17 of us on the Tik Tok for Glock committee, and all our members are passionate about spreading awareness for this great organization—whether that’s through Instagram posts, creating ads, or submitting their own videos. At the beginning we did a group facetime meeting. It’s definitely helping us all stay connected,” said Bianca Pate ’22, Kappa Kappa Gamma’s Philanthropy Chair.

The Glock Foundation, founded by W&J Adjunct Instructor and Coordinator of the Physical Education Program Carol Glock, provides financial support for patients undergoing breast cancer treatments in clinical trials. During the pandemic, the foundation is providing further support for all breast cancer patients, including supplying funds for food, childcare and transportation.

Continuing to support The Glock Foundation during the pandemic was essential to the women of Kappa Kappa Gamma—a value that was instilled in the women at W&J.

“Our community is a very small and close community. We all help each other no matter what. I think right now when we know our neighbors are in need of help, it’s even more important that we all stick together,” Bianca said. “The W&J culture is that supportive community environment. Even though we’re away, we’re finding ways to make it work.”

Kappa Kappa Gamma is well on its way to its fundraising goal, already raising over $500 for the Glock Foundation. To make your donation and learn more about the competition, please visit https://kkg.crowdchange.co/13795.

This article is part of Thriving Together, a series of articles and videos showcasing the ways in which W&J community members are here for each other during this unprecedented time. Read other articles in the series in the W&J News Section.

