Tips for Managing Anxiety

Dear Campus Community,

This is a time of when many of us will naturally feel anxious. Anxiety is a one of the normal emotions that has helped us survive as a species for a long time. It helps us to be cautious and attentive and aware of potential dangers in our environment.

Anxiety is also one of the more uncomfortable physical and emotional states we experience, especially when it goes on for an extended period. Anxiety is not dangerous to us in the short-term, but it is still a great idea to learn and use some strategies to lower our physiological arousal and come back to our biological “baseline” on a regular basis during these times. This helps us not to be chronically flooded with cortisol and provides a pleasant relief from the tendency to worry and be hypervigilant.

Below are some suggestions and information that might be helpful to you, your family, and friends. This document is also included in the resources list on W&J’s Coronavirus Information webpage:

If you need more assistance with your emotional health, our office is still open to students, and we will be arranging ways to provide therapy and support through online methods and by phone. If you’re a student having a psychological emergency, please call Campus & Public Safety (724-223-6032) and ask for the psychologist on-call. If you would like to schedule an appointment, you can call us at 724-223-6107 from 9 am-5pm, Monday through Friday, or go online to schedule at the Student Health & Counseling Center web page, using the “Schedule Now” button. We have Urgent Care hour from 3-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, when a counselor is available for a same-day session without an appointment.

As always, we’d encourage you to practice good self-care and self-compassion!

Dr. Shelly Lear

Director of Student Health and Counseling Services