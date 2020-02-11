Tips to Protect Yourself During Flu Season

Influenza season is here.

This is the time of year when influenza is most likely to be spread. There are things you can do to protect yourself and reduce its transmission through our community. It’s also not too late to request a flu shot! There are currently no vaccines available to protect you against human coronavirus infection.

How to protect yourself.

You may be able to reduce your risk of infection by doing the following

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

avoid close contact with people who are sick

How to protect others.

If you have cold-like symptoms, you can help protect others by doing the following

stay home while you are sick

avoid close contact with others

cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands

clean and disinfect objects and surfaces

Treatment.

There are no specific treatments for illnesses caused by viruses/flu. Most people with common virus illness/flu will recover on their own. However, you can do some things to relieve your symptoms

take pain and fever medications

use a room humidifier or take a hot shower to help ease a sore throat and cough

If you are mildly sick, you should

drink plenty of liquids

stay home and rest

It is very important that if you have a fever you should remain out of the general population until you are fever free for 24 hours without the use of fever reducing medications.

If an outside provider has diagnosed you with influenza, reach out to Student Health and Counseling Services, as we may be able to provide additional support.

Student Health and Counseling Services

Phone: 724-223-6047

Monday and Friday 8 am to noon and 1pm to 4 pm

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 9am to noon and 1pm to 5 pm.