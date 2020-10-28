TODAY: Final Open Forum on Contact Tracing

Join Us for an Open Forum on Contact Tracing at 4:15 p.m.

The Division of Student Life is committed to answering your questions regarding COVID safety and tracking for Spring 2021. In this open session for faculty and staff, Dean Eva will provide an overview W&J’s contract tracing processes, followed by an in-depth examination of these procedures led by W&J Nurse Heidi Ryan. Each session will feature a Q&A to give you the opportunity to ask your COVID questions.

We look forward to meeting with you.

Eva Chatterjee-Sutton

Vice President of Student Life and Dean of Students