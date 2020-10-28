TODAY: Final Open Forum on Contact Tracing

Created: October 28, 2020
Last Updated: October 28, 2020

Category:

Tagged: ,

Join Us for an Open Forum on Contact Tracing at 4:15 p.m.
The Division of Student Life is committed to answering your questions regarding COVID safety and tracking for Spring 2021. In this open session for faculty and staff, Dean Eva will provide an overview W&J’s contract tracing processes, followed by an in-depth examination of these procedures led by W&J Nurse Heidi Ryan. Each session will feature a Q&A to give you the opportunity to ask your COVID questions.
To attend, simply follow this meeting link today at 4:15 p.m.
We look forward to meeting with you.
Eva Chatterjee-Sutton
Vice President of Student Life and Dean of Students

Related Articles

W&J FSA and Passive Dental/Vision Open Enrollment

W&J FSA and Passive Dental/Vision Open Enrollment

October 27, 2020
You’re Invited: Open Forum on Contact Tracing

You’re Invited: Open Forum on Contact Tracing

October 23, 2020
Open Enrollment Ahead!

Open Enrollment Ahead!

October 22, 2020