Treasuring tradition: graduating seniors toast to tomorrows with President and Mrs. Knapp

WASHINGTON, PA (May 21, 2022)—Continuing a time-honored tradition, Washington & Jefferson College President John C. Knapp, and wife Kelly Knapp hosted the school’s graduating seniors last night for their annual Champagne Toast.

This year’s event, held on Burnett Lawn, celebrated senior achievement on the eve of Commencement with hors d'oeuvres, champagne, and a toast to the Class of 2022. Photos of the Champagne Toast are below.

