Champage Toast 2022 (7)

Treasuring tradition: graduating seniors toast to tomorrows with President and Mrs. Knapp

WASHINGTON, PA (May 21, 2022)—Continuing a time-honored tradition, Washington & Jefferson College President John C. Knapp, and wife Kelly Knapp hosted the school’s graduating seniors last night for their annual Champagne Toast.

This year’s event, held on Burnett Lawn, celebrated senior achievement on the eve of Commencement with hors d'oeuvres, champagne, and a toast to the Class of 2022.  Photos of the Champagne Toast are below.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pa., is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness, and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu or call 888-W-AND-J.

