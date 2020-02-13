W&J Student Earns GABC Scholarship for study in Cologne

WASHINGTON, PA (Feb. 13, 2020)—Brendan Troesch ’21 is the sixth Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) student to earn the German American Business Circle of Pittsburgh (GABC/Pittsburgh) scholarship.

The $2,500 award will go toward funding Brendan’s term abroad in Cologne, Germany. Representatives from GABC came to W&J to present Brendan with the scholarship.

Brendan, a chemistry and German double major, was excited to learn of his win.

“It was pretty awesome. I’m so glad I won,” he said. “I had the support of my W&J professors. Without them, I wouldn’t have known about the scholarship, or have the skills to earn it.”

Brendan plans to study both his interests in science and language while abroad, and hopes to do scientific research in Germany following graduation. The ability to pair his passions through his study at W&J has been a vital part of his education.

“Science and a language major marry together nicely,” Brendan said. “A lot of double majors with a language look for that, and W&J makes it possible.”