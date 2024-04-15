Twenty-six students receive Magellan Projects for summer travel and research

WASHINGTON, PA (April 15, 2024)—Washington & Jefferson College (W&J) recently announced a group of 26 students who will receive funding from the College’s signature travel program, the Magellan Project, for the summer of 2024.

Initiated in 2008, the Magellan Project—an opportunity unique to W&J—provides funds for student-designed, research-based travel in domestic and international destinations new and unfamiliar to applicants.

The project, made possible by the generosity of W&J alumni and supporters, breaks through financial barriers and allows a diversity of underclass students to explore a wide array of passions and interests.

Three separate awards exist to support Magellan Scholars: the Geary Award for first-year students, the Walker Award for sophomore students and the Kelso Award for junior students.

Below is the complete list of recipients for 2024.

GEARY AWARDEES

Srilekha Choudary

Choudary will conduct an in-depth study titled “An Examination of Healthcare Aid in Rural India: Assessing Impact, Identifying Challenges, and Proposing Strategies” in India. She aims to evaluate the effectiveness of healthcare aid programs in rural Indian communities and propose strategies for improvement.

Dove Corrette-Bennett

Corrette-Bennett will delve into “Interior and Sustainable Design in France” during her research project in Paris. She seeks to investigate sustainable design practices by looking at French architecture and building design.

Natalie Salazar

Salazar will explore “Spain’s Conquest in History, Art, and Literature” during her research project in Spain. She intends to examine the narrative of conquest in Spain and its impact on the nation’s larger cultural identity.

James (Jim) Skroupa

Skroupa will investigate “The U.S. and The Occult: A Complicated Relationship” across various locations in the United States, including Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Salem, Massachusetts; and New Orleans, Louisiana. His research will examine the historical and cultural relationship between the United States and occult practices.

Astrid Valladares

Valladares will embark on a research project in Spain titled “Life in Spain from an Immigrant Point of View.” She aims to explore and document the experiences and perspectives of immigrants living in Spain.

WALKER AWARDEES

Selah Calacan

Calacan will explore “The Economic Contrast: Japan vs. America in a Global Context” during her research project in Japan. She aims to analyze Japan’s consumer buying patterns and business practices and compare them with the U.S.

Patrick Duggan

Duggan’s project, “A Study of WWII Heroes and Their Stories,” will take him to France. His research aims to re-examine the history of World War II, explore the stories and experiences of its documented heroes, and develop a deeper understanding of the war’s global impact.

Zackary Huwel

Huwel will seek to ” Understand the Moldovan Response to the Russian Invasion of Ukraine and the Subsequent Ukrainian Refugee Crisis” in Moldova. His research will take him to a refugee camp in Moldova, where he will speak with refugees and aid workers about their experiences and gain a better understanding of the geopolitical implications of the Russian invasion.

Cameron Moss

During his research project in what many consider the birthplace of the Western world, Moss will trace the “Evolution of Sports Culture in Mainland and Island Greece” from ancient times to modernity. He will visit ancient and modern stadiums and sites, paying particular attention to the Olympic arena, to determine how sports have evolved and influenced society in Greece over time.

Abigail Rannigan

Rannigan will engage in a “Cross-Cultural Analysis of Skincare: Exploring Cultural Nuances in Skincare Habits between the United States and Japan” during her research project in Japan. A global hub for top skincare practices and products, she will conduct observational analyses and interviews to determine the role of skincare in Japan and how it may differ in the states.

Brynne Stewart

Stewart will research “Happiness and Sustainability Research in Scandinavia” in Denmark. She will examine the intersection of happiness and eco-friendly practices through interviews with experts and exploring green spaces.

Julia Woomer

Woomer will delve into “The Power of The Place” during her research project in Iceland. Driven by a passion for stories and storytelling, she will explore Icelandic folklore and decipher the connection between geology, narrative, cultural identity, and society.

Evan Wray

Wray will explore “Coffee and Cafe Culture Across Europe” in Austria, Italy, and Turkey. Sipping his way across Europe and interviewing cafe owners, patrons, coffee importers and producers, he will study the role of coffee across various cultures and its impact on cultural identity.

KELSO AWARDEES

KeriAnn Beard

Beard will investigate the “Accessibility of Over-the-Counter Prescriptions in Spain vs. U.S.” during her research project in Spain. She aims to examine the availability of specific over-the-counter medications in Spain and the reasons for their limited or increased accessibility, as compared to the U.S.

Noah Bier

Bier will explore “Global Perspectives in Early Childhood Education: A Comparative Study of Preschool Practices in Europe” during his research project in Switzerland and Germany. His research focuses on the improved education of young children in Europe and the practices that support their advancement.

Kaya Chilson

Chilson will explore “How Indigenous Culture is Shown in Arizona” in the Grand Canyon state. She will visit churches, museums, and heritage sites to examine the representation and preservation of indigenous culture within Arizona.

Alice Cunningham

Cunningham will explore “Education’s Influence on Society” across the United Kingdom and France. Her project focuses on play and will examine how early childhood education systems centered around play influence societal values, norms and development in different cultural contexts.

Anastacia Didovich

Didovich will focus on “Exploring and Comparing the Work Culture in Independently Owned Restaurants: Spain vs. USA” during her research project in Spain. Through observation of local kitchens and cafes and in-depth interviews with restaurant staff and owners, she will analyze the work cultures of international and domestic eateries.

Grant Gonot

Gonot will investigate “Bioethics of the 21st Century: Stem Cell and Gene Therapy Perspectives” in France. Merging questions of philosophy and science, he will study stem cell research in a country that widely utilizes them.

Veronica Hess

Hess will explore “Dover Castle in the Middle Ages and Beyond” in the United Kingdom. She will microscopically examine Dover Castle’s long history and its survival, development and evolution over time.

Ainsley Huang

Huang will investigate “The Effects of Pasung on the Indonesian Population” in Indonesia. Narrowing in on Pasung, a practice of restraining individuals with mental health conditions, Huang will examine mental health practices and the impact of severe practices on Indonesian well-being.

Ty Laughlin

Laughlin will study “Indigenous Peoples’ Relationship with the Landscapes of Peru” in the land of the Alpacas. Trekking through ancient trails and touring the remains of important cultural sites, he will explore the connection between indigenous communities in Peru and their relationship with the natural landscapes.

Seth Nicolette

Nicolette will examine “Walls of Wonder: The Influence of Architecture in Vienna on Culture and Mental Health” during his research project in Austria. He will explore the unique cross-section between building construction and mental health.

Hailey Packard

Packard will explore “Melodic Remedies: Opera’s Influence on the Mind, Body, and Culture” in Austria. Her project will examine opera music’s therapeutic and cultural impacts on individuals and societies.

Vaishnavi Peyyety

Peyyety will uncover “The Reality Behind Low Obesity Rates in Indonesia” during her research project in Bali. Through in-depth observational analysis of meals, she aims to investigate obesity-related factors in Indonesia and their implications for public health.

Ella Phillips

Phillips will study “The Effect of Colonialism in French Polynesia” in French Polynesia. Continuing a string of Magellan Projects on colonialism, her research takes a targeted look at Polynesia’s colonial and imperialistic legacy and its historical and contemporary impacts on the country’s culture, society, and economy.



Over its 15-year history, more than 500 students have received Magellan Project awards. Awardees used the project to study a diversity of topics—conservation in a tour of U.S. National Parks; ecotourism in Anchorage, Alaska; migration policies and migrant experiences in Morocco and Spain; the cultural impact of baseball in Japan; Cuban cuisine in Miami, Florida; and women’s rights in Kenya.

To receive a Magellan Project award, interested students must complete a two-part application process in which they propose their research question, project description and budget. They also provide a personal statement and health and well-being narrative.

A committee of faculty and staff members leads a rigorous review process of applications, evaluating them on project feasibility, benefit to the applicant, depth of planning and writing style before issuing awards.

To learn more about the Magellan Project, visit wandj.co/magellanproject.

