Two Discovery Days to be held this spring for prospective students

WASHINGTON, PA (January 29, 2024) – Washington & Jefferson College’s (W&J) Office of Admission will host Discovery Day sessions on Monday, Feb. 19, and Saturday, March 9, for prospective students and their families.

The Discovery Day sessions are an opportunity to visit and experience the campus in person and to gain valuable information about the enrollment process.

“Discover Day at W&J is more than an event; it’s a gateway to new horizons,” said Kyle DiGiandomenico, director of admissions. “The experience is a great way for families to connect with a future home, meet students and faculty, and explore the boundless opportunities that an education at W&J can unfold.”

Each session includes a campus tour, an academic program and activities fair, and a complimentary lunch in The Commons dining hall. These experiences allow students to meet current students, faculty and staff.

“Our goal is for families to leave this event and see exactly why we believe this is where changemakers get their start,” added DiGiandomenico.

Students who attend receive a free W&J t-shirt and a $1,000 Visit Grant, a renewable gift for students who enroll after completing an official visit through the Office of Admission.

To register for an event, visit wandj.co/admissionevents.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pennsylvania, is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu or call 888-W-AND-JAY.