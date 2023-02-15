UNBOUGHT at Olin

TOMORROW, Thursday, Feb. 16th at 7:30 pm in the Olin theatre!

Core Ensemble – “Unbought”

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

www.coreensemble.org/shows-on-tour/unbought/

Tickets required but FREE with W&J Id! 724-223-6546 M-F, noon- 6pm, 8 pm on show days.

UNBOUGHT features the stories of three African American women: journalist and women’s suffrage activist Ida B. Wells; Sally Hemings, the slave with whom Thomas Jefferson fathered six children; and Shirley Chisholm, the first African American Congresswoman from New York and first African American woman to run for President. The title of the show derives from Shirley Chisholm’s memoir, “Unbought and Unbossed.” The musical score features jazz, folk, popular and classical works by African American composers.