Update on Coronavirus Safety

Washington & Jefferson College is closely monitoring the global health concern over COVID-19 (Coronavirus), including information from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Department of State.

W&J College is committed to the health and safety of students, faculty and staff. The Office of Study Abroad is coordinating with all traveling students, and is in the process of sharing safety information with all students who are currently studying abroad. No W&J students are studying or traveling in China, Japan, or Italy at this time. A planned program in South Korea has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Students or employees with health concerns or questions should contact their primary care providers; W&J students can also review updates on the Student Health & Counseling Center website for information from the PA Department of Health and the CDC, or can contact Student Health & Counseling at (724) 223-6107.

As this situation is fluid and can change rapidly, W&J recommends checking the CDC website frequently for updated safety and travel information. These additional resources are available for more information:

The College will continue to provide updates as they become available.