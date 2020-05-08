Update on W&J’s plans for distributing CARES funding

W&J has not yet submitted the Certification and Agreement to the Department of Education; once submitted, this serves as a request for funding available to W&J through the CARES Act. W&J has been closely monitoring the Department of Education’s (DOE) administering of these funds which may include guidance on distribution based on financial need. Please note, regulations have changed, and continue to change, since the initial signing of the CARES Act and some guidance is still outstanding. At W&J, we are committed to administering these funds appropriately as to protect you,the student, as well as W&J. As more information becomes available, we will provide it on the web site and contact students on an individual basis.