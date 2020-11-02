Update on Tuition for 2021-2022 Academic Year

Dear Faculty and Staff,

Last week, the below letter regarding tuition and fees for the 2021-2022 academic year was sent to students and their families and I am writing today to share the same information with you for awareness.

I hope that you and your family are well and effectively coping with the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. These are certainly exceptional times, and Washington & Jefferson College is proud to know that you continue to entrust us to provide the highest quality education for your student. We recognize that your commitment is a significant investment, and we continue to strive to control our costs while we invest in new technology, health and safety equipment and protocols, elevated educational support, and student-centric programs to provide our highly personalized educational experience.

Knowing that many families are dealing with unprecedented financial hardship, I am pleased to report that your costs of attendance will remain unchanged in the next academic year. The College’s President and Board of Trustees have approved a freeze in tuition, room, and board rates for 2021-22, keeping them the same as 2020-21. This is the only instance in at least 50 years when rates have not been adjusted to cover increases in the College’s annual costs for utilities, personnel, food, and other necessities.

As you plan for the next academic year, I encourage you to visit our Financial Aid Office website at www.washjeff.edu/financial-aid , especially if your financial needs have changed. This site provides information about available payment methods, tuition payment plans, loans, student employment and other beneficial information. Rest assured, the College will continue to offer scholarships and options for financial aid, and we take pride in knowing that 98 percent of our students receive generous scholarships or grants.

Thank you for your continued commitment to W&J for your student’s education. It is crucial that we work together to ensure your student’s continued academic progress toward an on-time graduation and a successful life after commencement in a post-pandemic era. I’m certain that you share this same sentiment. Our W&J motto seems more relevant and inspirational now than at any other time during our lifetimes – “Together We Thrive.”

Stay safe and be well,

Jim Irwin

Vice President, Business & Finance/Chief Financial Officer